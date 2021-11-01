Vote Tuesday; your community needs you.
Tuesday’s election won’t decide the state or national questions that often draw a lot of attention. Tuesday’s election is local, but local issues are the ones that affect us most immediately and directly. Across our area, residents of various communities will decide questions or elect candidates that will govern their daily lives. Make sure you are part of those decisions.
Joplin will decide whether to adopt a city use tax that would apply only to purchases made by Joplin residents online. The measure will be listed on the ballot as “Proposition Action,” and will establish a use tax of 3 1/8 cents on the dollar on purchases made online when sales tax is not collected on the transaction.
City leaders say it will be used to achieve progress in a number of areas established by residents through surveys and a series of listening sessions around the city. The list of priorities are to:
• IMPROVE the appearance of the community.
• ADDRESS declining neighborhoods.
• INCREASE economic opportunities for all.
• ADDRESS homelessness.
• REDUCE crime and increase safety.
• CREATE and grow resilient revenue to improve city service levels and maintain infrastructure.
This editorial board supports the measure and urges Joplin residents to vote “yes” on Proposition Action. Regardless of how you plan to vote, it is important to go to the polls and participate in the decision. It is both your right and your responsibility.
In Oronogo, residents will decide whether the city sells its natural gas utility to Spire. Voters in Oronogo will see the following question on Tuesday’s election ballot: “Shall the city of Oronogo, Missouri, be authorized to sell its natural gas utility to Spire Missouri Inc. for the sum of approximately $620,000?”
In Cherokee County, Kansas, residents will decide on a number of town and school ballots. While the majority of those candidates run unopposed — making the election a foregone conclusion — there are several contested races. They include:
In the city of Galena, voters will elect a mayor from two candidates, longtime City Council member Ashley Qualls-Groves and Patrick William Collins. Galena voters will also decide two ward positions on the City Council out of a field of four candidates.
In the Columbus City Council race for Ward 1, incumbent Stephanie D. Farstvedt is being challenged by former longtime council member Jerri Burton.
In West Mineral, residents will decide from three candidates for two at-large positions on the City Council.
We urge residents in each of these communities to take part in the most fundamental process of our representative democracy — casting your ballot for measures and candidates that you support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.