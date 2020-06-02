Vote today. It is your right.
Joplin residents go to the polls today to consider a $25 million bond issue to build a new elementary school at Dover Hill and an addition to the Kelsey Norman Elementary School. The new school will replace two schools: West Central is outdated and outgrown, as is Columbia, and that building has become structurally unsound. Neither school is suitable for students with disabilities. The addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School would finally rid the Joplin School District of its last trailer units. The editorial board continues to support the project and urges Joplin voters to pass the measure.
Vote today. It is your responsibility.
Today’s election was originally scheduled in April but delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Go to the polls safely — keep your spacing, wear a mask — but go. Don’t let the delay and concerns over the coronavirus prevent you from casting your ballot.
Vote today. It is your power.
Joplin voters today will select five members to serve on the City Council from 11 candidates. Residents citywide vote on all of the candidates.
If you don’t vote, you are surrendering your power to decide who will represent you. Four candidates vie for four general seats with four-year terms. Two candidates are seeking to fill the remaining two years in a term of a general seat. You decide. If your candidate wins, you have something to celebrate. If your candidate does not, you have earned the right to complain about every decision that goes awry.
Vote today. It is your privilege.
Voting is the ultimate equalizer. When you mark your ballot, your choice matters as much as that of any other voter, whether rich or poor, humble or famous, young or old. People have given their lives to establish and protect your right to vote. You should be humbled by the privilege of honoring their sacrifice.
Neosho, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and other communities in the area also have elections issues reported in Sunday’s Globe. If you are a voter in those communities, you too have the right, responsibility, power and privilege to cast a ballot today.
Go vote. It’s the peak of civic responsibility and patriotism.
