Residents should follow the lead of a group of faculty and student volunteers at Missouri Southern State University who are converting more than an acre of campus into wildflower habitat.
The MSSU Pollinator Club, the Student Senate and the Academic Affairs Office have provided funds for the wildflower habitat project that kicked off last fall. The plot will solve a problem for maintenance crews by taking a steep hillside east of Nixon Hall that was difficult to maintain out of the mowing rotation while preventing erosion. That’s good for the school and its staff, but the project will accomplish much more than that.
Bees, butterflies and songbird populations have been in decline for years, in part because of extensive loss of wild areas — habitat that wildlife depends on. But a number of studies show that planting native wildflower plots can help slow or even reverse the decline. A study published in the journal Nature found that when bumblebees live near a plot planted in a rich variety of wildflowers, the likelihood of their survival to the next year increases up to four times. The greatest benefit comes when the wildflower patch is planted with a variety of plants to provide blooms in both spring and summer.
“We tried to select plants that were from this area, suitable for this climate, had good pollen or nectar sources and also had bright colors and things that would be blooming throughout the year,” Katie Kilmer, assistant professor of biology and environmental health at MSSU, said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service reports that wildflowers provide critical habitat for pollinators, beneficial insects and wildlife while adding to the productivity of farms, ranches and forests. An earlier news release from the agency states: “Wildflowers can improve soil health, prevent erosion, improve water quality, increase yields and enhance forage conditions for livestock.”
The Four-State Area is fortunate to have a mix of rural and wild areas, but there are fewer areas than there used to be. You can help to offset the habitat loss by planting a portion of your yard in a wildflower plot, following the example of the MSSU volunteers.
The full effects of the wildflower project at MSSU most likely won’t be seen until next summer.
The plan is to eventually expand all of the steep hillsides around Nixon Hall into wildflower habitats.
We think that is a great idea and a great example for our community.
