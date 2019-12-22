Did Missouri get cold feet regarding tax credits for the half-billion dollar soccer stadium proposed for St. Louis?
Let’s hope so.
And let’s hope that chill spreads.
We’ve always been leery of public money for private businesses and never a fan of that most outrageous of abuses — public money for private stadiums.
We’ve always thought it bad public policy and were dismayed that the state was even considering the possibility of up to $30 million in tax credits for a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.
Half was to be awarded this year and half next year.
But it turns out that a meeting with the Missouri Development Finance Board was abruptly canceled last week with no explanation. Later, the state said it might consider a lesser amount.
To which we say: No, thanks.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development later issued a statement that said, in part, “While we support the project, we do not believe that increasing program caps to authorize $30 million in tax credits for a stadium is the right decision for Missouri.”
Now $30 million is just a fraction — about 6.5% — of the $461 million stadium, whose ownership group includes wealthy St. Louis families.
In other words, the state’s move isn’t a deal breaker.
A couple of other tidbits that made this request for Missouri tax credits harder to swallow:
• St. Louis residents haven’t been eager to fund a professional soccer stadium, either, although they stand to get the benefits — jobs and regular access to games — that won’t do much for outstate Missouri.
• Missouri just gave the St. Louis area $50 million* in the form of tax breaks for General Motors — $5 million a year over 10 years — in exchange for that company investing $1.5 billion and pledging to keep 90% of that plant’s 4,000 jobs. You can’t argue that Missouri’s elected leaders haven’t been generous.
The state needs to stay out of the stadium business altogether.
*It was previously incorrectly stated that the state of Missouri has given $500 million in the form of tax breaks for General Motors over 10 years. The amount is $5 million annually over 10 years for a total of $50 million.
