Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Thus wrote Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana in 1905’s “The Life of Reason: Reason in Common Sense.”
British statesman and eventual Prime Minister Winston Churchill is thought to have paraphrased Santayana in a speech by saying: “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
No matter how you say it, the sentiment is the same. As a society, and as individuals, we must learn from the mistakes and misdeeds of the past to avoid making them in the future.
It can be said of any number of atrocities in history: the American enslavement of Black people, the murdering of Jews and other minority populations during the Holocaust in Europe, the detention of Japanese people at American internment camps during World War II, the forced relocation of Native American tribes as white settlers expanded westward.
Federal officials are taking that mindset and applying it to another atrocity committed in the U.S.: the cultural genocide of Native peoples by forcing them into white boarding schools.
The Department of the Interior, which is led by an Indigenous woman, is partnering with the National Endowment for the Humanities for the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, which will support the digitization of records from 408 federal Indian boarding schools and create a permanent oral history collection documenting the experiences of the generations of Indigenous students who passed through the federal boarding school system, States Newsroom recently reported.
For centuries, Indigenous people across the country have experienced the loss of their culture, traditions, language and land at the hands of federal boarding schools. Indigenous attendees of boarding schools were children taken away from their families and subjected to attempted assimilation.
The initiative to preserve this piece of history is incredibly important.
Indigenous peoples deserve the opportunity to tell their own stories — the complete stories, with the good, the bad and the ugly all part of it. Their children and descendants should be able to know what their family and tribal members endured, and this perspective ought not to be ignored.
Knowing and understanding this history also might help the rest of us prevent such an atrocity from occurring again.
