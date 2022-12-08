When a public project exceeds expectations, it is important to take note; the recent completion of the bridge replacement project on Range Line Road is worthy of such recognition.
The work to replace a bridge that serves as a railroad overpass on the southern end of Joplin’s busiest commercial corridor finished nearly a month ahead of schedule and just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season, Missouri Department of Transportation officials said in a recent news release.
While it is important to point out when public projects fall short and to call on officials to correct those shortfalls, we should be just as ready to recognize successes when projects run smoothly, quickly and finish early.
Multiple levels of public and private responsibility were involved in the project: MoDOT, the city of Joplin, the railroads, utility companies and, of course, the contractors who built the bridge.
A project manager working for Hartman & Co., of Springfield, said the weather has been a critical factor in the reopening ahead of schedule, with three rain days and 77 working days.
He said four crews — about 20 workers — maintained a rapid pace from start of the project Sept. 6.
Fortune perhaps smiled, but surely that hard work and good planning deserve credit as well. Certainly the incentives for prompt completion served to encourage good planning and the rapid completion of the work.
According to MoDOT, the contract for the job gave the contractor 89 days from the day the street section was closed to finish the structural work. If the structural work was finished before the 89 days, MoDOT would pay a $20,000 incentive for every day the street is open early.
Coordination with the railroad and the utility companies was necessary to begin the work. Though the start date for the project was pushed back by delays in utility work when the utility companies experienced unexpected setbacks in delivery of materials, once the work began, it progressed swiftly.
Detours around the location in the 2900 block of South Range Line Road caused frustrations for drivers and inconveniences for businesses in the area, as well as traffic management and enforcement challenges for the Joplin police. City officials and the Joplin City Council acted to install traffic calming devices requested by residents of the Sunnyvale neighborhood as traffic increased in the area of 36th Street because of the work.
All of us are glad to see the bulk of the work completed so quickly.
Kudos!
