Today we’re sending good luck and good vibes to the Joplin High School Constitution Team, which will compete Monday in Columbia in the Missouri Bar’s annual Show-Me the Constitution competition.
Students on this year’s Constitution Team are Elizabeth Benfield, Jeana Compton, Grayden Cravens, Wyatt Hensley, Elijah Neville and Ami Riechman-Bennett. Will Keczkemethy is the coach.
The team will present to a panel of judges, lawyers and government officials on the subjects of prayer at the 50-yard line, the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court and the continuing validity of Miranda rights. They’ll also be asked questions about their research and their presentations to gauge how well they understand their topics.
No matter the outcome of Monday’s competition, these students are already winners. They have worked hard all year to get to this point, and they likely now know more about our Constitution and the rights it affords than the rest of us, making them well-rounded and civic-minded members of our community.
RAWA
We have been full-throated supporters of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, federal legislation that would dedicate $1.4 billion annually toward efforts to help at-risk species. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri who retired earlier this year, was one of its biggest champions.
But RAWA failed to pass Congress last year, and now Blunt is gone from politics at the federal level. To say we were disappointed is an understatement.
But there is hope again for RAWA. Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, the New Mexico lawmaker who previously worked with Blunt on the issue, have brought the legislation up again for the current Congress to consider.
This is great news. We have previously called RAWA “smart, proactive, forward-thinking” legislation, and we stand by that assessment today.
It’s more important than ever to preserve our natural resources, and we’re grateful that Tillis has taken up the mantle from the now retired Blunt.
