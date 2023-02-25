Among the upbeat news of the week, the community wrapped up Black History Month with a celebration Saturday called “We Are Black History” at the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, 110 S. Main St.
Held during February, Black History Month honors the contributions and achievements of Black Americans — past and present — to the culture, history and development of the U.S.
“Black history is for everyone, and this is an opportunity to educate and celebrate,” event coordinator Zarah Vylonis said.
Black History Month reminds of the importance of understanding our past and remembering those who contributed to it in a positive way.
Grow your own
A program by a Springfield food relief agency is providing garden seeds just in time for spring.
Ozarks Food Harvest is distributing 5,000 Garden to Go kits through their Full Circle Gardens program. These kits will be available in March.
“For me, the overall goal of the kits is to build community around growing and sharing food,” said Alexa Poindexter, Full Circle Gardens manager with the pantry.
Local agencies that will have the Garden to Go kits include the Carthage Senior Center, Crosslines Carthage, Feeding Inc., Crosslines Joplin, Lafayette House and Carl Junction Helping Hands Ministries in Jasper County. In Newton County, agencies requesting seeds are The Help Center and the Neosho Senior Center.
Kits contain seeds for cool-season crops, warm-season crops, plus an herb and a flower.
“I saw this as an opportunity to let others grow their own food, just to give them an opportunity to be self-sufficient as much as they can,” Carrie Pence, director of operations of Crosslines Ministries Joplin, said. “We’re always here to help, but if there’s something we can offer to them to help themselves, it seems like a good fit for Crosslines.”
A worthwhile goal. Being able to grow some of your food and share it with others helps one to feel valuable while potentially strengthening bonds with one’s neighbors.
Teachers resource
With all the coverage over the past week about teachers leaving the profession, it is good to see a resource return for these important community members.
A new store on Range Line Road aims to make teachers’ lives easier by stocking supplies they need for their classrooms.
The business, 4-State Teacher Resources, will offer bulletin board supplies, classroom decorations, learning materials, educational toys and more, owner April Anderson said.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of the teachers to help them have the best classroom for their students,” she said.
That’s a good thing.
