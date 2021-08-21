If you think the news is all bad, you missed a lot this week; a number of local stories highlight things well worth celebrating.
In good news for thousands of workers, Mercy announced Thursday it is boosting its lowest wage for all employees to $15 an hour. The increase will appear on paychecks as soon as Oct. 8 as it will be implemented throughout Mercy by Sept. 19.
“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO, said in a statement.
He is correct about the common good. Such a raise will improve standards of living for area workers near the bottom of the wage scale, and that money will boost economies across the area. And it isn’t just the lowest-paid workers who will benefit. Individuals at Mercy making between $15 to $18 per hour will also receive a wage increase as part of the $18 million investment.
Again, news worth celebrating.
Jasper County Courthouse
The Jasper County Courthouse on the Carthage square has been undergoing a major makeover. That process now is complete. The makeover cost about $4.5 million and took about 18 months.
The work, mostly on the second and third floors, included rebuilding courtrooms and offices, removing drop ceilings and replacing floors. The renovation also included modernizing the building’s wiring and installing fiber optic internet service.
The historic limestone courthouse is an area treasure and, as one of the most-photographed buildings in the state, a tourist draw. Restoring the courtrooms and other areas while modernizing the building infrastructure should keep it in service for years to come.
The project’s completion is another item worth celebrating.
Curb the spread
On a more somber note, a local service to combat the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday’s front page.
NextGen Diagnostic Services is a mobile testing laboratory that brings COVID-19 tests to area residents. Testing saw a lot of attention early in the pandemic but has gotten less notice recently. Yet testing can play a significant role by identifying those with active infections and allowing them to isolate. The lab aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus by providing free testing on a mobile platform.
NextGen is a certified laboratory that provides molecular and antigen testing to see if an individual has an active COVID-19 infection, according to Nanda Nunnelly. Nunnelly is president of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin at 110 S Main St. and helped establish the service.
“I just thought there has to be a way for people to have mobile testing and have people come to them," said Nunley. “We went to people’s homes, their front porch, in their driveway, in their car and gave them testing.”
Any measure that reaches residents to curb the spread is worth celebrating.
