Joplin's mask ordinance expired Sunday, and on Monday the City Council took steps to reopen, voting to remove social distancing requirements from restaurants and churches, and to lift the 250-person limit at outdoor gatherings.
That news followed an update on COVID-19 in the community. Joplin Health Department Director Ryan Talken told the council the numbers are looking much better. The city's seven-day average of new cases as of Monday was 5.14 cases per day compared with 6.76 last week. That is slightly above the state average of 4.8. Test positivity rates are 5.34% compared with 6.94% last week. There were 20 people in local hospitals on Monday for treatment of the virus; four are Joplin residents. That compares with 33 patients last week, six of them from Joplin.
All of this is welcome news.
But even though the city is easing up, we encourage residents to take proactive steps on their own — as a sign of respect to others, as a way to protect the vulnerable among us — because we know the end of the race, when you're exhausted, is both the hardest and most important part of the race.
So remain vigilant.
Watch your distance.
Wash your hands.
Wear your mask.
And one more thing.
Write your name of the list of people who are getting vaccinated. Don't wait.
Last week the Jasper County Health Department announced a mass vaccination clinic for Tuesday and Wednesday in Carthage, with 2,200 available doses. On Monday, as many as half those slots remained open.
We know many people haven't gotten the vaccine who are eligible, and we encourage them to get in line at their first opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.