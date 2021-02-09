A GOP-driven measure that would amend Missouri's Constitution so that people with preexisting conditions would be ensured access to health insurance is the right diagnosis and deserves support.
Should it pass, it would be up to Missouri voters to endorse it next year. We think they'll get behind it.
State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, has said, "no Missourian could be penalized for having preexisting conditions."
Because most Americans' health insurance is tied to their jobs, they risk losing it if they lose they job — and we know how vulnerable jobs are. Millions of people lost their jobs (and health care) because of the pandemic.
People with preexisting conditions are protected under the Affordable Care Act, but that, too, is not a sure thing, given that a number of states — including Missouri — are challenging it.
The Kaiser Family Foundation notes that mental health issues, obesity, cancer, heart disease and diabetes are examples of "declinable" conditions in the marketplace. Pregnancy, acne and sleep apnea also have been considered preexisting conditions. COVID-19 could become the next preexisting condition. Nationwide, more than 1 in 4 nonelderly adults has a declinable condition. In Missouri, it's even worse — 30%, or more than 1 million adults between the ages of 18 and 64.
Nearly half of all American between the ages of 55 and 64 have such a condition.
House Majority Leader Dean Plocher is another Republican lawmaker who supports it. He recently called it a "commonsense measure" and told the Missouri Independent: “I want to make sure that if the Affordable Care Act is overturned, that Missourians have the peace of mind to know that preexisting conditions are going to be covered under their insurance plans."
The legislation would prohibit health insurance providers from excluding benefits or charging customers more because of preexisting conditions.
“By mandating that preexisting conditions are covered, I see the equitable way to go about this is to do what insurance is crafted to do,” Plocher said, “and that is to spread the risk across the entire population, so that the population bears the burden as a whole, rather than just those that are burdened with some health condition, whether it be high blood pressure, diabetes (or) cancer.”
Eslinger's bill and the House companion also would require health insurance plans to continue to allow coverage for children on their parents’ plans until they turn 26 years old, which has been a popular part of the ACA.
If passed by lawmakers, the proposal would go before Missouri voters in 2022 and take effect in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.