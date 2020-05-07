Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.