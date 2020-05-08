Joplin recently received some much-needed good news regarding mental health care.
Ozark Center has received a $2 million grant that will be used to create a program called Urgent Behavioral Solutions to operate as a behavioral health urgent care center, said Vicky Mieseler, chief administrative officer of Ozark Center, the behavioral health services branch of Freeman Health System. The center is expected to be up and running within about six months.
“It’s kind of like a psychiatric urgent care,” she said. “We’ve integrated primary care into the setting so we’re addressing everyone’s needs at once, hopefully for a better outcome.”
The approach seems sound, and the grant to get it off the ground is welcome. Concerns about an increase in the need for urgent mental health care because of anxiety, stresses and depression as we confront the coronavirus pandemic are valid, but the demand didn’t start with the pandemic. The need for additional mental health resources, particularly crisis services, in our community is not new.
In an interview immediately before the outbreak, Suzanne Gray, president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Joplin, said, “One of the things we hear often from our consumers is the wait times are so long, when having a crisis, they can’t get in to see a doctor for several weeks, maybe a couple of months.”
The need for better access to mental health care — both urgent and long-term — will not go away when the pandemic is a thing of the past.
“It’s important that they have the resources necessary to respond to the immediate public health crisis and address the long-term needs of the 1 in 5 Americans who are living with a mental or behavioral health issue,” said Sen. Roy Blunt in a statement announcing the grant.
The senator is correct. Our community needs increased mental health care availability both now and in the long term. In the weeks ahead, the Globe plans to look at the needs, the hopes and the challenges regarding mental health care in our area.
The grant is great, but a grant isn’t a stable, ongoing source of funding. The money is great to get things started, but grants run out. Then providers, in the absence of a stable funding source, are left to chase other grants to keep helping clients and to keep the doors open.
Mental illness is often cited as a root source for societal ills — for example, gun violence and homelessness — and those who struggle most with mental illness often end up jailed or on the streets instead of getting needed help. Yet care and the funding to support mental health care continues to fall short of the need.
Why?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.