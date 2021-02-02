The nomination of Deb Haaland to lead the U.S. Department of Interior is a consequential moment. We urge senators to endorse her for the position.
Haaland is the first Native American to be named to a Cabinet position, and she will run a department that oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Education, and that works with the nation’s 578 federally recognized tribes.
Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo who likes to say she is a 35th-generation resident of New Mexico, and she is one of only three Native American women serving in Congress.
Tribal leaders in Northeast Oklahoma are excited by the pick, and like them, we believe that having someone whose background includes being a tribal administrator will bring a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities ahead for Native Americans.
Recently, leaders of 26 Oklahoma tribes urged Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, both Republicans, to support her confirmation, arguing that Haaland “recognizes the importance of tribal businesses and knows how these businesses can be an economic engine for states, rural regions, and impoverished areas. She boasts public and private sector experience in relevant tribal and land issues, and a record of working across the aisle to get things done.”
Among those who signed the letter is Eastern Shawnee Chief Glenna Wallace, who told us that Haaland’s ability to listen, her background and her understanding of what goes on within tribal nations will make her a strong leader.
“We’ve never had a person leading the division who is acquainted with the insides and outs of the tribal world,” Wallace said.
Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend told us, “This will be good for Indian Country. Her biggest strength is somebody who can identify what tribes deal with, (things) the average person doesn’t know about Indian Country. As a citizen of a tribal nation, she is aware of the issues tribes have dealt with for years.”
The letter also was signed by the leaders of Cherokee Nation, and the the Miami, Ottawa and Quapaw tribes, as well as the Seneca-Cayuga Nation.
This is a historic opportunity for Northeast Oklahoma tribes and for all Native Americans.
