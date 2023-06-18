It’s a busy week with a lot to celebrate. Today is Father’s Day, Monday is Juneteenth and summer arrives Wednesday.
For the dads
To all the fathers out there, we wish you a very happy Father’s Day.
Hall of Fame baseball player Harmon Killebrew had a story that bears repeating today: “My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, ‘You’re tearing up the grass.’ ‘We’re not raising grass,’ Dad would reply. ‘We’re raising boys.’”
And girls.
Here’s to tearing it with dads everywhere.
Happy Father’s Day!
Juneteenth
This holiday has only been federally recognized for a few years, so here’s a quick reminder of what it does: It celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S.
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in 1863, but it could not be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1865. News that the war had ended and enslaved people were free finally reached Galveston, Texas, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived on June 19, 1865.
Slavery was permanently abolished six months later, when Georgia ratified the 13th Amendment. The following year, Galveston started celebrating Juneteenth, an observance that has continued and spread around the world.
This holiday serves to remind us that “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” are rights for everyone. It also reminds us that although we all can celebrate our freedoms through Independence Day on July 4, true freedom came at different times for some people and those dates also deserve to be honored.
If you’d like to join in the celebrations, join a park ranger at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond at 1 p.m. today for an informative program about Juneteenth. Admission is free and open to the public.
Happy Juneteenth!
Welcome, summer
Finally, the summer solstice is Wednesday.
It also will be the longest day of the year, so plan to make use of the extra daylight and get outdoors for some summer fun: Pick some strawberries, have a bonfire, host a pool party, eat some late-night ice cream, take a sunset walk. The possibilities are endless.
Happy summer!
