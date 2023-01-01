It may not have felt like it at the time, but there was plenty to be grateful for when Mother Nature was giving us sub-zero temperatures and wind chills around Christmastime.
Several places in the area opened as warming shelters for those who needed it. Such facilities can’t operate without staff or volunteers, who are to be commended for helping make sure that all were taken care of in such bitterly cold weather.
Thanks also goes to those in professions who helped everyone weather the storm and its aftermath — the people who cleared roads, kept the power and water on, fixed burst pipes and responded to emergencies.
We’re grateful, too, that Mother Nature decided to warm things up for us last week, with temperatures soaring on some days into the 60s, including the first of the new year. It was a wild departure from the prior week, and well above normal for this time of year, but you won’t hear us complaining. Days are now getting longer and the amount of sunlight is growing.
That said, it’s important to remember those who struggled with the cold and snow much worse than we did.
The same storm system that brought us such frigid temps also dumped massive amounts of snow in other parts of the country, including in western New York, where the death toll stands at 40, at least. The total death toll from the storm stands at more than 60.
For families grieving the loss of a loved one from this storm, it will take much more than a warm-up outside to bring about some peace. Keep them in your thoughts.
Upcoming
School will start again this week for most elementary and secondary students. You’re halfway through the school year, and spring break is only 11 weeks away.
It may take a day or two to get back in the groove after the holiday break. Do your best and learn what you can. Best wishes for a successful semester.
Sending a special shout-out to students and staff at Dover Hill Elementary School in Joplin, who will start classes this week in their new building.
We hope it will feel like home soon.
Past lessons
Whatever the new year brings, both in blessings and adversity, we take inspiration from previous generations of Joplin residents who, despite the challenges of their times, remained optimistic.
That includes Jan. 1, 1933, during the worst depression this country had ever seen.
“So far as 1932 is concerned, everyone concedes it wasn’t anything to evoke loud cheers ... The prosperity that we thought a year ago was just around the corner remained there. The ‘rapidly improving prospects’ reported early in the year faded like a morning mist before the rays of the summer sun.”
Yet, the Globe editorial said, “Why not resolve: To lift your chin, straighten your shoulders, and look trouble in the eyes without blinking. ... To frown at pettiness, intolerance, bigotry, and dishonesty in every guise, even when exhibited by your best friends. To be cheerful though the heavens fall and to be intolerant of those who are gloomy and refuse to remain in their company. To feel, down deep in your heart, that nothing else makes much difference so long as you give to life the best that is in you.”
Nine years later — Jan. 1, 1942 — Joplin residents were reeling like other Americans from the attack just weeks earlier that threw them into World War II.
“The new year finds the United States at war. Not an easy, leisurely war of certain outcome, but a desperate, difficult war in which the ultimate result is going to be victory only if we exert every ounce of our strength and energy and wealth to make it so.
“Therefore, on this New Year’s day, 1942, resolve — to consecrate yourself to loyal, patriotic support of our government ... To produce those things you can produce that will help to ultimate victory ... to maintain firmly and with confidence the belief that we will win in the end because our cause is just.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.