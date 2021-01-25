"I heartily accept the motto, 'That government is best which governs least,'" Henry David Thoreau wrote nearly 200 years ago in "Civil Disobedience."
Missouri Republicans heartily accept that motto too — or say they do. They adopted it as part of their 2020 Republican Party platform: "We believe government governs best when it governs least."
We urge lawmakers to consider those words again — their words — before advancing any measures that would remove or restrict local control over public health decisions.
Senate Bill 21, sponsored by state Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, would restrict political subdivisions, county health boards and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services from issuing ordinances and regulations during a declared state of emergency to 14 days in a two-year period. Anything beyond that would require approval from both the Missouri Legislature.
State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, noted that lawmakers are only in session about four months of the year and raised the issue of lawmakers having to come to Jefferson City for a special session, with its additional costs, to approve local and county health rules during, for example, a pandemic.
Another bill limits county health boards’ authority to issue restrictions, which some county officials argue could have deadly consequences during a health emergency.
Besides being unnecessary and overreaching, these measures put Republican Gov. Mike Parson in an awkward situation. He has been a staunch advocate of local control. Earlier this year, the Missouri Hospital Association, the medical establishment and some Missouri communities asked for a statewide mask mandate. The White House Coronavirus Task Force also recommended a statewide mask mandate. Parson said that was a local decision, best made at the community and county levels: “I’m always going to allow those local levels to make those decisions, and I think for the most part they are. All across the state, they understand the situation, and they are implementing policy."
And this spring, Parson said: “I don’t want to be telling these cities and counties exactly how to run their business.”
We urge lawmakers to consider their own words, including these also from the Republican Party platform: "Performance of government functions at the level of government closest to the people who can most efficiently perform the task."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.