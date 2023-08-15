It’s tough being a student heading back to school.
In addition to having a new teacher and maybe even a new school building, students might also need new shoes and new pants because they had a growth spurt over the summer.
Perhaps they’ll need a calculator for the first time, or an upgraded computer in order to write term papers. Or maybe they just need lots of erasers because they will learn cursive this year, and there are bound to be a few mistakes.
All of that adds up fast, and it’s tough for parents who are footing the bill too.
The National Retail Federation predicts that families will spend a record amount on school supplies this year: $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year, approximately $25 more than last year.
The increase in expected spending is primarily driven by more demand for electronics, the organization said.
A separate analysis from Deloitte predicts that back-to-school spending per child actually will decrease 10% to $597, compared to $661 in 2022. Parents will focus more on necessities such as classroom supplies, spending 20% more in that category on average, and will dial back spending on apparel and technology, the firm predicts.
Regardless of which prediction comes to fruition, one thing remains constant: Families must spend an awful lot of money each fall to send their kids back to school.
For families in need, there is, thankfully, some help.
Joplin Casey’s locations are collection sites for school supplies to be donated to Bright Futures Joplin and provided to students in need and to classrooms lacking sufficient supplies. The supply drive runs through Friday.
Similar organizations in surrounding school districts also typically hold “Stuff the Bus” events, which collect school supply donations.
Consider helping with some of these purchases for families who can’t afford them. The next time you’re at the grocery store or big-box retailer, throw a couple packs of pencils into your cart, or a set of headphones, one of the most-needed items on the list.
Students perform better in school when they show up ready to learn, and having the right equipment can make all the difference.
