It is about time.
Congress finally managed to get its act together enough to pass a $900 billion relief bill to help those hurt by the economic devastation associated with the pandemic.
Nationally, the current unemployment rate is 10.6%. Missouri is doing better, clocking a 4.4% unemployment rate in November. But that excludes people who are out of work and who have stopped looking for now because their industries are shuttered. Small businesses in general are hurting. Industries such as entertainment, recreation, travel, restaurants, lodging and education have been hammered hardest by this calamity.
Funding for supplemental unemployment benefits for about 12 million Americans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will expire Dec. 26, but the new package extends enhanced unemployment benefits for jobless workers, who will receive up to $300 per week through mid-March, compared with the CARES Act that provided $600 weekly. Self-employed people and gig workers will also see extended assistance.
The bill also reauthorizes the Paycheck Protection Program, adding $285 billion to the popular measure that shores up businesses and employment through forgivable loans.
The measure will provide $600 direct payments to every adult earning up to $75,000 and their dependent children. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $99,000 will get smaller checks. Individuals earning more than $99,000 will not receive the benefit.
Importantly, the measure includes $25 billion to help families pay rent, and it extends the eviction moratorium now in effect until Jan. 31. Keeping people from becoming homeless in the midst of a pandemic protects society as well as those facing eviction.
The measure also provides more funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help provide food for families struggling.
The effort to pass this measure has been hard to watch. It has seemed as if one side or the other kept throwing hard blocks or even moving the goalposts. It was as if many of those in Congress didn’t want to provide the needed help.
What finally got it passed were negotiation and compromise — the best tools of effective politics. Horse trading and deal making have gotten a bad rap for years now, but they are vital for the operation of our government. The system of checks and balances that underpins our republic requires each side to be willing to work across the aisle, to be willing to have each side get something, but no side get everything.
Otto von Bismarck said, “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable — the art of the next best.” Though this process has not been what we would have hoped, it has produced a measure that helps. Perhaps that is the best we could hope for right now.
Now, let’s look to better days with vaccines becoming widely available and the economy on the rebound.
Then we can turn our eyes to curbing the deficit.
