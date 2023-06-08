Crisis mode.
Those are the words that Joplin Humane Society officials have used multiple times on social media in the past few weeks.
The alarming language refers to the sheer number of unwanted cats, dogs, puppies and kittens pouring into the animal shelter right now. Spring always tends to be a busy time of year for shelters because it’s when litters are born, but this season appears to be exceptionally bad.
“We desperately need help from our community,” Joplin Humane Society officials wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, adding that the shelter is at maximum capacity.
So how can you help? There are several ways:
• Adopt a pet (or two). If you have been thinking about adding a new member to your family, perhaps now is the right time to make that happen. There is typically an adoption fee to be paid, but check with your local shelter. It could be running a special event to discount or waive fees.
• Foster a pet. If you can’t adopt, maybe you can open your home to a new furry friend for a couple of weeks. Foster families are always needed to care temporarily for animals, especially those that are still too young to be adopted or those that are recovering from illness or surgery. The shelter provides all the food, vaccinations and other necessities; you provide the love.
• Volunteer. The shelter depends on volunteer assistance to help it run smoothly. Once you attend a training session, you can walk the dogs, socialize the cats or tackle some of the less glamorous but equally important tasks, such as washing laundry or scrubbing kennels.
• Donate. Monetary gifts are appreciated, as are items needed daily such as cat and dog food, cat litter, paper towels, liquid laundry detergent, dog pads, miracle nipples, leashes and collars.
• Spay or neuter your own pets, and encourage others to do the same. Preventing unwanted litters of puppies and kittens from being born in the first place could significantly help the shelter from being overwhelmed with animals.
Reach out to the Joplin Humane Society or to your local shelter today to ask how you can help.
