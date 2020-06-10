More than a month after the state of Missouri and our local communities began reopening, coronavirus cases and deaths are still on the rise.
Missouri as a whole is not seeing any sort of downward trending of confirmed cases. On Tuesday of last week, Missouri reported 13,327 cases and 773 deaths. As of Tuesday this week, those numbers had risen to 14,734 cases and 819 deaths. That's a 10.5% increase in cases and a nearly 6% increase in deaths in one week — not the trajectory we want to be seeing.
But the stats locally are more alarming. Consider this: On Tuesday of last week, confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported at 24 in Jasper County, 16 in Newton County and 12 in the city of Joplin. By Tuesday of this week, confirmed cases stood at 41 in Jasper County, 40 in Newton County and 24 in the city of Joplin.
Collectively, cases in these three jurisdictions have more than doubled in a single week. The city of Joplin went from a period in April and May of having no or few cases to announce to reporting four new cases and then five new cases over the course of a single weekend in June.
Local and state officials have said that the rising numbers can be at least partly attributed to more testing being done. And that's a good move — more testing absolutely needs to be done if we want to curb the virus's spread.
But we're worried it's not enough. The fact that Joplin-area cases have doubled in one week has us concerned that we're getting careless in the precautions that we've been taking for our safety.
Now more than ever, now that we have evidence of community spread, we should follow all of the best practices and guidelines that have been recommended to us by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Those include wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, keeping 6 feet away from others and staying at home when feeling sick.
If we can't get this under control, we might have to consider issuing another period of stay-at-home orders. The health and safety of our community are too important to risk.
