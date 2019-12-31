A review of last year's major events is a helpful exercise in that it highlights priorities for 2020:
Higher education
The big news at Missouri Southern State University last year was President Alan Marble's announcement that he would retire this summer.
Under Marble and others, MSSU has become one of the best educational bargains in the state, if not the country. As the board of governors moves forward in 2020 with its search for a new president, we urge them to make sure that keeping tuition and fees as low as possible remains job No. 1. They have done a great job, but we don't doubt that funding will continue to be a challenge.
Climate change
We nearly set a record for rainfall in Joplin, at 62.44 inches. Oklahoma set a record for most tornadoes in a year. Another May 22 tornado hit the area after an outbreak in April spun off the second-highest number of tornadoes this area has ever seen.
There's little doubt that we are experiencing more extreme weather in our region — as predicted — and appeal to state and federal lawmakers, who will begin gathering in the coming days, to take seriously the threat of climate change. It's an issue that is already hitting home. Or in the case of the May 22 tornado in Carl Junction, more than 300 homes.
Health care
While the two officers involved in the shooting last year of David Ingle, a known schizophrenic who was unarmed, have been cleared by an internal and external investigation, one thing remains certain: Mental illness is dramatically undertreated in this nation, and as long as that is the case, we are putting police officers on the front lines of what is often not a criminal issue, but a health care failure.
Today, in 44 states, jails and prisons hold more people with serious mental illness than psychiatric hospitals, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center, and people with psychiatric diseases including schizophrenia are 10 times more likely to be in a jail or prison than in a hospital getting treatment.
The current system does not work for the police or those who struggle with mental illness, and that, too, needs to be a priority for lawmakers.
New school
Two positive developments at the polls also were highlights of 2018: the renewal of the quarter-cent sales tax in Jasper County in April for courts buildings and the jail, and the passage of the half-cent sales tax increase in Joplin in November for the police and firefighters pension fund.
There's one more important local vote coming up in 2020.
The Joplin School District will ask for up to $25 million to build a new building to replace Columbia and West Central elementary schools and to build classrooms at Kelsey Norman.
The decision to consolidate Columbia and West Central and to build a new school in a third location was not an easy one, but we urge everyone to get behind it.
And as we have said before, take a minute to think about where the Joplin School District was just a little over eight years ago — the night of 2011 tornado — and where the district could be a decade after that if this plan is approved and a new elementary goes up on Dover Hill. It could be an astounding transformation.
