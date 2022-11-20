As the holiday season kicks into high gear, there are plenty of area residents working their hardest to make sure others are fed, clothed and taken care of in many other ways.
Let’s start with the students at Joplin High School and Franklin Technology Center.
The seventh annual Christmas of Hope campaign at Franklin Tech allows students to help hundreds of area foster care children with gifts. The goal with the fundraiser is to raise $50 per child to spend on Christmas gifts. For every $50, donors will receive a wooden Christmas tree ornament made by juniors and seniors in the construction technology class. The students have cut out, smoothed and painted 600 ornaments.
Over on the JHS side, the student council is collecting gently used or new formal wear to ensure that all students have the opportunity to attend the winter formal on Saturday, Dec. 3. Any JHS student in need of something to wear will be able to “shop” for free on Nov. 29.
A job well done to all the students involved in these efforts. Your generosity and big hearts will definitely make a difference.
This week also marked the 10th annual Empty Bowls, a fundraiser to support four nonprofits that provide food or meals to people in need: We Care of the Four States, Mission Joplin, Hope Kitchen of Neosho and Watered Gardens.
More than 1,000 handmade bowls were supplied by local potters and artists, and shoppers had the chance to purchase a bowl (or several) and fill it with soup donated from area restaurants.
Food insecurity is a problem year-round, but people are particularly aware of it around the holidays. The money raised from this event, a local favorite for a decade now, will help fill tummies around the region. We love to see it and appreciate everyone’s involvement in fighting hunger in our community.
