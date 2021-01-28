Our view: Honor for Harriet Tubman overdue

This week’s announcement that the Treasury Department is resuming efforts to put Harriet Tubman, the 19th-century abolitionist leader, on the $20 bill is great news.
The spot on that note is currently held by Andrew Jackson, whose face has adorned the $20 bill since 1928.
Jackson, the seventh president, gained fame when he led American forces to a victory in the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812. He has long been imagined as a rough-and-tumble American folk hero. As president from 1829 to 1837, he championed the common man by opposing the Second Bank of the United States, which he believed to be a symptom of a political system that favored the rich.
But Jackson’s legacy is overshadowed by his cruelty toward minority groups. He owned slaves and had them whipped, and authorized the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which forced the removal of Native Americans from their ancestral homelands in the southeastern United States. More than 4,000 died along the march that became known as the Trail of Tears.
In his quest, he trampled over the Constitution and the rights of Congress, ignored a consequential Supreme Court decision and violated treaties between the United States and the Cherokee.
“He also fought duels and street brawls, defied superiors, shot captives and subordinates, launched a foreign invasion against orders, and (disputably) stole another man’s wife,” writes Daniel Feller, editor of “The Papers of Andrew Jackson.”
Tubman, meanwhile, is known as the “Moses of her people,” helping other enslaved and escaped people gain their freedom via the Underground Railroad. She escaped slavery in 1849 with two brothers, but she returned to the South several times and helped dozens of people escape. She was never caught and never lost a “passenger,” according to the National Women’s History Museum.
Tubman also served as a scout, spy, guerrilla soldier and nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War. After the war, she raised funds to aid freedmen, joined Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony in their quest for women’s suffrage and cared for her aging parents, the museum said.
“Despite the pain and struggles Tubman faced, Harriet Tubman dedicated her life to compassion and equality, from freeing enslaved people to advocating for women’s suffrage to caring for the elderly,” wrote Edith Han and Katherine Rivard for the National Park Foundation. “Whether stealthily working as a conductor on the Underground Railroad, or caring for those who needed her aid in Auburn, New York, Tubman lived a life devoted to others.”
It’s time that our currency reflect the diversity of this country, and Harriet Tubman is due for a nationwide honor like a spot on America’s money.
