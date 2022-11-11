Today is Veterans Day, the federal holiday that originally was designed to mark the end of World War I but has morphed into a “celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs puts it.
On this day, we give a grateful “thank you” to all who have served our military in any form. Your service is not taken for granted, and it has helped preserve this great country and its freedoms for our sake.
There are many other ways to recognize veterans today and beyond:
• Head to one of the region’s Veterans Day events to show your support. There are ceremonies today at 11 a.m. at Carthage Memorial Hall, noon at Joplin Memorial Hall and 1 p.m. at the Pittsburg State University veterans memorial. Joplin’s Veterans Day parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday along Main Street.
• Support funding for programs that boost health and mental health care resources for veterans. That includes the PACT Act, a new law that provides for care and benefits to millions of toxic-exposed veterans and their survivors.
• Support programs that aim to reduce homelessness among veterans. The VA announced earlier this month that veteran homelessness has declined 11% since 2020, but on a single night in January 2022, there still were 33,136 veterans experiencing homelessness in the U.S.
• Support suicide prevention programs specifically for veterans. In 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, there were 6,146 veteran suicide deaths, according to an annual VA report. Suicide was the 13th leading cause of death among veterans overall, and it was the second leading cause of death among veterans under age 45.
