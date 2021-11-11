Thursday is Veterans Day; if you know veterans, make sure to thank them for their service.
Of course, the chances that you know any veterans are not as good as they used to be. We are losing the members of the Greatest Generation rapidly; according to Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, only 240,329 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II remain alive in 2021. If you know any of them, be sure to thank them for their courage and sacrifice defending our nation and the world in a war in which 416,800 U.S. military members gave their lives.
Now those who served in the Gulf War-era make up the largest share of U.S. veterans, according to the VA. But veterans constitute an increasingly small percentage of the U.S. population, in part because we are losing those who also served in Korea and Vietnam but also because fewer people are enlisting in the all-volunteer military. The last draft ended in 1973.
Veterans today make up less than 7% of the U.S. adult population, down from 18% in 1980, according to the Census Bureau. But Missouri is among the top states in first-time enlistments, so we are likely to see more veterans around here than in some other states.
The U.S. Department of Defense offers a list of five things that are important to know about Veterans Day:
• Spelling — Veterans Day does not have an apostrophe. The day doesn’t belong to veterans; it is a day for everyone to honor veterans.
• Veterans Day is not the same as Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave their lives for our country, particularly in war; Veterans Day honors all of those who have served the country — in war or peace, alive or dead — but is mostly intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.
• Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I.
• On June 1, 1954, at the urging of veterans, Congress changed the word “armistice” to “veterans,” so the day would honor American veterans of all wars.
• World War I was a multinational effort, so many of our allies also celebrate their veterans on Nov. 11.
So buy a veteran lunch, attend any of the many events honoring veterans in our area or just tell a veteran thank you.
Whatever you do, remember that these men and women left their homes, swore an oath to our Constitution and put their lives on the line to serve and defend our nation.
Happy Veterans Day to our readers and community members who served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.