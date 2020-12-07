On Dec. 7, 1941, the United States was attacked by Japan at Pearl Harbor naval base and other military targets on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.
The surprise military strike plunged America into World War II. The attack destroyed or damaged 19 Navy ships, including eight battleships, destroyed 169 planes and left 2,403 people dead. Of the dead, 1,177 were from the battleship USS Arizona. The ship lies at the bottom of the harbor still, a gravesite and memorial to remind us of the attack that devastated the Navy’s 7th Fleet.
The attack became a crucible that forged our nation into a unified fighting force. Public opinion was divided before Pearl Harbor, but Americans largely wanted to stay out of the war. There was even support for the idea of an alliance with Adolf Hitler’s Germany and an American Nazi Party that supported what he was doing. Regardless, the general sentiment in the country was largely isolationist on Dec. 6, 1941.
That all changed as news of the dastardly attack spread via presses and airwaves. Japan struck American steel. The many facets — and factions — of American cultural and political life were reshaped in the aftermath. Part of the reason for that was the brave response of the Americans in Hawaii as havoc rained down around them that morning. They included most elements of our nation’s makeup, even portions that were discriminated against at the time. Their courage, competence and willingness to give themselves for others awoke a similar response in our nation.
There was Peter Tomich on the training and target ship, USS Utah. The old ship was hit by two torpedoes from Japanese aircraft. It was flooding and going under. Chief Watertender Peter Tomich ordered his crew to abandon ship. History.com reports his heroics: “After ensuring that his men had escaped their engineering spaces, the Austro-Hungarian immigrant and World War I veteran returned to his post and single-handedly secured the boilers, preventing a potential explosion that would have claimed many lives.”
Tomich died along with 57 others when the Utah flipped and sank. He was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously.
Annie G. Fox was the first woman to receive the Purple Heart for her bravery as a nurse working during the attack’s heaviest bombardment on Hickham airfield, Hawaii’s main Army airfield and bomber base.
According to her Purple Heart citation, she “administered anesthesia to patients during the heaviest part of the bombardment, assisted in dressing the wounded, taught civilian volunteer nurses to make dressings, and worked ceaselessly with coolness and efficiency, and her fine example of calmness, courage and leadership was of great benefit to the morale of all with whom she came in contact.”
Her Purple Heart was later revised to a Bronze Star when the criteria for the Purple Heart medal was changed to include being wounded.
Finally, Cook Third Class Doris “Dorie” Miller — a Black man — took over a 50-caliber anti-aircraft gun on the USS West Virginia, and shot down as many as six Japanese planes. He became the first African American to receive the Navy Cross. His valor shone despite the fact he was treated as a second-class citizen, both in the service and at home.
These Americans were all different, yet were all bold, determined and resolute in their fight for their country. They represent the elements that were alloyed and tempered by the war, shaped into the steel that America became to achieve victory in WWII.
We need to find similar courage today.
