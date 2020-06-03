That George Floyd’s death sparked eruptions so quickly that became so widespread — night after night now, in more than 100 American cities — tells us there was a lot of powder underneath that spark.
What happened to Floyd last week represents an appalling disregard for the sanctity of life and cries out for justice, and it has become a symbol of long-standing racial issues that continue to demand answers, justice and change.
We respect the protesters in Joplin who came out this past weekend and again this week to peacefully but forcefully demand reform. Many told us that Floyd’s death was a wake-up call.
“I tried really hard to act like it wasn’t an issue — police brutality in regard to minorities,” one protester told us. “There’s a big problem, and I can’t turn a blind eye to it anymore.”
We also believe that what happened in Minneapolis does not reflect the humanity and professionalism of most police officers, many of whom were equally appalled, some of whom joined in the rallies, marching with demonstrators.
On Monday, Joplin police Chief Sloan Rowland said the actions leading to Floyd’s death “do not in any way align with the values or ethics of the Joplin Police Department.”
But in some cities, protesters have resorted to vandalism, violence and looting, which also do not align with our community's values. Destruction is not demonstrating.
Americans longing for a return to normal — back to the way things were before May 25 — should consider that normal means different things.
“We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system or interacting with the criminal justice system or jogging down the street or just watching birds in a park,” former President Barack Obama said in regard to Floyd’s death, citing high-profile instances that prove race continues to be a challenge for this country.
Martin Luther King spoke in 1968 also about different experiences in his speech “The Other America.” The one America — the one King said “is flowing with the milk of prosperity and the honey of equality” — is contrasted with an America that he said “transforms the buoyancy of hope into the fatigue of despair.” That is an America of poor schools, joblessness and poverty. King spoke back then of inadequate wages for hospital workers — still the norm today.
“And the great tragedy is that the nation continues in its national policy to ignore the conditions that brought the riots or the rebellions into being,” King said. “For in the final analysis, the riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America’s failed to hear? ... It has failed to hear that the promises of justice and freedom have not been met.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.