A state commission that had been tasked with improving teacher recruitment and retention in Missouri has come out with its recommendations.
The proposals were presented earlier this week to the Missouri Board of Education, which pledged to share them with the public and with the Legislature. Lawmakers in particular would ultimately be responsible for allocating funding in order to implement most of the recommendations.
According to the commission, immediate priorities are:
• Increase the starting teacher salary in state statute and continue funding to support the new Teacher Baseline Salary Grant program. The state’s base teacher salary is set by state law at $25,000 for a beginning teacher; the recommendation is to bump that to at least $38,000.
• Prioritize annual funding of the Career Ladder program, which allows districts to supplement teacher salaries for extra hours worked.
• Establish sustainable funding for grow-your-own programs that aim to develop future teachers among a district’s high school students.
• Encourage school districts to implement team-based teaching models.
Short-term priorities are:
• Establish a statewide fund to support school districts in providing increased salaries.
• Increase support for mental health resources for teachers, school leaders and staff.
• Provide tuition assistance for teachers by fully funding the Urban Flight and Rural Needs Scholarship Program Fund.
Long-term priorities:
• Provide salary supplements for filling high-needs positions.
• Offer salary supplements for teachers with national board certification.
These are commonsense recommendations we can fully support. Teachers in Missouri, whose average starting salary rank second to last in the nation, certainly deserve a pay raise for educating the next generation of leaders.
Several of the commission’s other ideas for improvement, including support for mental health resources, seem to us to be not only important, but also necessary. The Joplin School District recently specified employee mental health as a priority for support in its newest strategic plan, a move that we applauded at the time. It would be hugely beneficial for teachers and pupils across Missouri if the state also adopted a similar mindset.
When the Legislature reconvenes for its next session in January, we urge lawmakers to study these recommendations, prioritize Missouri’s teachers and students, and find a way to start funding them in the state budget.
If you’d like to learn more, you’ll have the opportunity soon. The state Board of Education and the commission will host a series of public meetings to share the recommendations, discuss current challenges and answer questions. All meetings will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the following locations: Knob Noster, Oct. 24; Jefferson City, Oct. 25; Maplewood, Nov. 7; Independence, Nov. 9; Chillicothe, Nov. 10; Ballwin, Nov. 15; Nixa, Nov. 16; and Poplar Bluff, Nov. 17. Details: dese.mo.gov.
