Go vote today in the Missouri presidential preference primary.
Missouri voters will cast ballots to help determine the nominees who will face off in the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., so you have plenty of time to get to your polling place.
Missouri is part of the second-largest cluster of states making choices for each party’s nominee. Those who vote in the Democratic primary will choose between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard, who is officially still in the race. Those who cast a Republican ballot will vote for President Donald Trump or one of his challengers: Bob Ely, Bill Weld and Matthew John Matern.
Others who are listed on the ballots have withdrawn.
There are many reasons to go vote:
• If you don’t vote, you are surrendering your power and allowing others to make the decision without you.
• If you don’t vote, don't gripe. Actually, you can complain about the outcome, but those of us who voted have little interest in your opinion — nor do those elected.
• Do you like the way things are? Then vote for candidates to keep them that way. If you want things to change, vote for that. Voting is the essence of making a difference.
• Voting is an awesome power held by citizens in our representative democracy. It is a right, a responsibility and a privilege.
• Voting is an enormous social equalizer. When you step up to mark your ballot, your choice matters as much as any other voter in that election, no matter how rich or poor, humble or famous, young or old.
• If you don’t vote, you are letting down yourself, your family and your community.
• Many have bled and died to establish, protect and preserve your right to vote. That doesn’t just mean our armed services. Civil rights workers and activists were slain trying to ensure fair access to the ballot for all citizens. Failing to exercise that right makes a mockery of their sacrifices.
Go vote today to help select the candidates vying to lead America for the next four years.
It’s the right thing to do.
