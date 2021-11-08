The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the importance of public health funding — and the danger of treating public health as a line item that can be trimmed at will.
As the pandemic began, Missouri ranked last in the nation in terms of per capita state funding for public health. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was under an acting director, and the agency has been less than stellar in its public communication and cooperation with local health departments.
This editorial board has said the agency has been neither transparent nor public-minded. There have been stumbles and delays in the department’s interactions with regional hospitals during the pandemic. As the Missouri Independent recently reported, infighting and inaccurate predictions marred the state’s response to the delta variant.
There is hope for change at the department under new leadership. Donald G. Kauerauf took office as the director in September. However, leadership changes must be supported by an increase in public funding.
A 2020 Kaiser Health News and AP investigation found that public health staffing at the state level fell 8% from 2010 to 2019. Missouri isn’t alone in this. Prior to the pandemic, a number of states had been reducing public health funding for years as a way to trim budgets. Our state has, however, pushed funding down so much that we were the lowest of the low in per capita spending on public health. One might argue that money alone isn’t a measure of performance, but being last does indicate the relative priority the General Assembly placed on public health.
Sadly, public health funding is one of those government services few notice until something goes wrong. In the ongoing pandemic, much has gone wrong. One of the good things to come out of the public review of our state response to the COVID-19 pandemic should be a reevaluation of the importance of a well-staffed, well-funded and well-managed public health system.
The Legislature should review funding for public health in Missouri. Funding and staffing must be increased. It needs to be able to collect and analyze data to respond to an infectious disease outbreak quickly and effectively. It needs to be able to coordinate and collaborate with local and county health departments as well as to communicate clearly and openly with the public.
More than 860,000 Missourians have been infected by this pandemic, and more than 13,000 have died. We should have done better.
Residents of Missouri and our representatives in government must take the lesson now to be safer and healthier tomorrow.
