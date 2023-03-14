A hearty welcome to Joplin’s park rangers, two of the newest city employees.
Kayla Landrum, 26, previously worked security at the Philbrook Museum of Art, a large museum and gardens attraction in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and as a mail carrier in Joplin. Ethan Yates, 35, served five years in the U.S. Navy and has worked security for Via Christi Hospital and as a security consultant for medical marijuana dispensaries.
They are now patrolling Joplin’s 24 parks and have a long list of responsibilities: They’ll help protect the parks against vandalism, property destruction and illegal activity; call the police to handle any dangerous situations; lock gates and restrooms; and talk with residents and park patrons.
The positions were developed with funds from the use tax. As time goes by, the city will gather data about how effective the rangers are at meeting long-term goals.
We thought these new positions were a good investment of city funds last fall when they were being discussed by council members, and we still think it’s a good investment.
Joplin has some of the best parks around, but they’re not very fun for families to visit if they don’t feel safe in them. It’s obvious that the two rangers can’t be everywhere at once, and certainly can’t keep an eye on 24 parks at once, but we hope their daily presence in the parks helps assuage concerns of security and draws more residents out to the public places that they help fund through their tax dollars.
If you see one of the rangers while you’re visiting a park, stop and say hello, and be sure to thank them for keeping Joplin’s parks system one of its best amenities.
Many commenters on the Globe’s Facebook page also shared their appreciation for the new parks employees:
• “So glad to see the city and community cares to keep our parks safe. I really hope it applies to the Frisco Trail as well. Good luck; I will keep an eye out so I can personally thank you.”
• “Thank you guys for keeping our kids safe and our parks a wonderful place to build memories like we did when we were kids.”
• “They are actually cool people. Got to chitchat with one. Super nice.”
• “These people could be great assets to women trying to exercise in these parks or ones that have children. They both have backgrounds in security and could be the first line of defense against predators.”
• “Thank you for your service to the community to keep our parks and recreational public areas safe. Joplin has needed this for a very long time.”
• “Welcome to our two new park rangers. You are very needed. I wish you all the best. Thank you for keeping an eye on our wonderful parks.”
