It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week, and today specifically is Teacher Appreciation Day.
One week, let alone one day, hardly seems sufficient to thank educators for all that they do throughout the academic year and into the summer months.
They have one of the most important jobs in all of society: to educate and raise up future generations of leaders and workers.
Their role in teaching young people how to learn and think for themselves is critical to the functioning of this country and, indeed, to democracy itself, even as their job has become increasingly and unfairly politicized in these times.
They’re not just teachers.
They also sometimes have to be nurses, mentors, social workers, parents, counselors, bookkeepers, computer technicians, time management specialists, communicators, disciplinarians and superheroes. Their list of responsibilities in and out of the classroom is infinite, constantly changing as the world gets a little more complex.
Thank you, teachers, for all that you do, both seen and unseen. You are a crucial component of our community.
If you’re a teacher with a valid educator’s ID, there are plenty of places you can visit this week to get a little token of appreciation. Here are just a few:
• Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free Egg McMuffin to teachers from 6 to 10:30 a.m. today only.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will give teachers a free one-topping mini sundae through Friday.
• Sonic will give a free cheeseburger with purchase to all teachers enrolled in its Teachers’ Circle rewards program as well as match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows direct donations to public school classroom requests.
• Dollar General stores will provide a $1 million grant to DonorsChoose for book projects and offer an in-store discount for teachers.
• SheerID, an identity marketing platform, will provide exclusive offers to teachers in partnership with brands such as AT&T, L.L. Bean, Mattress Firm, Adobe, Crocs, Levi Strauss & Co., Whirlpool, Sleep Number, J.Crew Factory and Rothy’s.
Freebies are fun, but they will only go so far. Real appreciation of teachers’ value should come through our investment in education systems.
Therefore, we urge lawmakers to fund, fully and completely, public education. Our teachers and students deserve it.
