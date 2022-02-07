The Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri recently marked 25 years of service to the Joplin area.
The not-for-profit organization, which has offices in Joplin, Monett, Nevada and Butler, offers a setting for the investigation and treatment of child abuse. Its services include forensic interviews, sexual assault forensic exams/child-at-risk exams, and trauma-focused therapy.
Twenty-five years is certainly a milestone to be marked.
Of particular note is how the Children’s Center has grown over the years and how it changed the way crimes against children were investigated.
Kimberly Fisher, an assistant prosecutor in the Jasper County prosecutor’s office, was a victims advocate when the center opened in 1997. She told the Globe that its success lies in reducing the number of times that a child has to tell his or her story, reducing the trauma from each retelling.
“It is very much cutting-edge,” she said. “There are a lot of communities that don’t have anything like this.”
But 25 years also is symbolic of the unfortunate, critical role the Children’s Center plays in this community.
According to Missouri Kids First, child abuse and neglect is highly prevalent in the state, where at least 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year.
About 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18, including 1 in 7 girls and 1 in 25 boys.
In Missouri, there were 5,465 substantiated cases of child abuse and/or neglect in 2018. Approximately 30% were cases of physical abuse and 25% were cases of sexual abuse, Missouri Kids First reported.
These are bleak statistics; one abused child is one too many.
It honestly will be a great day when the Children’s Center no longer has to exist because that number has become zero.
But until we as a community can figure out how to break the cycle of abuse, it’s a relief knowing that this organization will be there to support the most vulnerable and voiceless among us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.