The city of Joplin has done the right thing by upgrading playground equipment at Landreth Park.
The playground there, which is expected to reopen to the public shortly, now features “highly inclusive” equipment in which children of any age and any mobility level can play, parks director Paul Bloomberg told us. The playground will be specially equipped to accommodate children who use wheelchairs and other mobility aids.
The new playground equipment cost $72,000, but it’s money well spent. We bet the price tag will be irrelevant once we see the smiles on children’s faces as they play.
Bloomberg has said he hopes to convert other Joplin playgrounds to a soft-surface ground, which he calls “ideal for accessibility.” We hope he is given the funds and latitude to accomplish that.
But we also hope the parks department is able to go further. Why not work toward installing accessible equipment in the playgrounds of all of the city’s public parks? Public land belongs to all of us. Residents of Joplin have the right to visit and enjoy any of the city’s parks; why shouldn’t those with disabilities be able to do the same?
Why should children of limited mobility be restricted to a single playground when their peers can play everywhere? And why should children of limited mobility be restricted to playing with one another on a single playground when children of all kinds benefit from diversity and learning about others unlike them?
To be clear, Landreth Park’s new playground is much needed in this community and is certainly a point of pride toward making the city more inclusive.
Now let’s keep the momentum going and convert the rest of the playgrounds. Creating a sense of belonging among Joplin’s children is a meaningful way to help this community thrive.
