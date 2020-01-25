Every Saturday, in this spot, we strive to celebrate the good things going on around the area — the reasons to be grateful, to be hopeful.
Fang Martin is one of those.
The Chinese language instructor at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin has taken her students for several years to the annual Chinese speech contest conducted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Kansas.
But as universities around the country end their Confucius Institute relationships because of concerns about possible political influence in academics, students at TJ and elsewhere found themselves with no opportunity to build and test their language skills through competition. Other contests were too far away.
So Martin decided to organize and conduct her own competition for students from across the region in April.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, I know that, but I think it’s going to be worth it," she told the Globe.
We applaud her commitment, her determination and the leadership she is demonstrating not only for her students but for other teachers and schools as well.
Home for vet
Meanwhile, dozens of volunteers with General Mills and Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity turned out on a cold Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help build a home for a U.S. Marine veteran and his family.
The day is an opportunity to follow King's example, referred to as “a day on, not a day off,” a chance for people to volunteer to improve their communities.
“It’s a blessing, really,” Jesse Arnold said of the help on his new home. “We’re really thankful, and we’re just trying to take it a little bit at a time and soak it all in. It’s one of those things where it doesn’t really hit you all at once. But the further it goes on, the more excited we get. Like today, I feel giddy in a way because I know this is going to be a home that no one has ever lived in before.”
This is the third year for Joplin Habitat’s Veteran Build program, part of a national initiative, advanced with a $24,000 grant from General Mills.
It also is the 167th house built by Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
It also is an inspiring witness of the good that be accomplished.
