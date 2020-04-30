Disappointed that a grant for flooding victims was not as plentiful as hoped, the Neosho City Council made a disappointing decision of its own — rejecting the grant completely.
For about a year, the city has been working with victims of flooding in 2017 to set up the possibility of land buyouts. Funded by a Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the federal money would have enabled a property owner to relocate to a property within Neosho safe from floodwaters.
Interest in buyouts was initially tepid, but that interest increased after many of the same properties also flooded in 2019. According to a city survey, 147 of 205 respondents favored some sort of buyout.
The city hoped to see around $40 million for the program. When city leaders learned they would receive about $5.4 million, or roughly 13% of their hopes, they were understandably disappointed.
Instead of figuring out how to use a smaller amount of money, council members turned down the entire grant, saying it wasn’t nearly enough for a larger flood mitigation plan.
But flood mitigation wasn’t the point of this grant — that money was intended to help property owners get away from flooding properties.
To be fair, the program had significant concerns. Property owners interested in the grant had heard that money they received in FEMA grants could be deducted from offers, which may have been made based on 2017 property values that did not reflect restoration of their homes.
Additionally, properties purchased with the grant money would become city property for wetlands management, park land or open space, creating a patchwork of grassy plots the city would have to maintain. Mowing isn’t cheap.
Yet the cruel irony of council’s rejection is that bigger flood mitigation projects — the reason the grant was rejected — could receive partial funding through a separate CDBG grant specifically set aside for those sorts of projects. That meant the original grant, paired with requirements to prioritize people in need, could have been valuable to people without the financial wherewithal to seek higher ground for their home.
That $5.3 million grant may not have helped many Neosho residents. But the council’s decision ensures that the grant will help none of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.