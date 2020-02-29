It has been a tough week nationally with disease fears, stock market stumbles and campaign chaos, but take a moment today to consider the good things that are happening here in Joplin.
First, consider the encouraging results of a study at Ozark Center and New Directions regarding a medication-assisted treatment program for opioid addiction. The study reviewed their outpatient clinic that uses the medication Suboxone as part of a treatment program for those confronting opioid addiction. The opioid crisis has taken many lives, shattered families and damaged our communities. The results of the study are hopeful.
The study surveyed 100 participants from Ozark Center’s Office-Based Opioid Treatment Clinic with the goal of evaluating the quality of life of patients before and after treatment. It showed a dramatic decrease in homelessness among the patients and a marked increase in the percentage of patients who were employed — both measures that demonstrate a significant benefit to the community as well as for the recovering addict.
Rescue fund for historic buildings
Next, celebrate the creation of a revolving fund by the Downtown Joplin Alliance with a $100,000 historic preservation grant from the 1772 Foundation. The fund will be used to rehabilitate and save historic properties in downtown Joplin.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, characterized the goal of the program with humor and panache when she said, “That’s what we’re looking at — a Humane Society for buildings. If a stray building needs adopted, we’ll make it more adoptable.”
We applaud that goal and look forward to good things from the program.
Tax dollars return to public coffers
Finally, take in the upbeat result of Joplin’s recovery work and economic expansion as the city overcame the devastation of the 2011 tornado. Because of our rapid restoration and vigorous growth, the largest tax increment financing district ever created in Missouri at the time it was approved in 2012 will be retired much earlier than anticipated when it is paid off on April 1. The purpose of the district that included the tornado zone and downtown — about 3,100 acres — was to collect tax revenue to secure the issue of bonds for tornado redevelopment projects.
The money that had been used to service the debt on $18.25 million in bonds came from sales and property taxes in the affected areas. The taxing jurisdictions now could return an estimated $2.8 million to the city and to Joplin Schools' coffers when the district is closed out.
We have much to be thankful about in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.