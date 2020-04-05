Our president has said it is time to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure.
He’s right.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump stated on Twitter: “With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4”
Funding repairs, maintenance and needed upgrades to our state’s roads and bridges is a perennial problem for Missouri. Voters have been notoriously reluctant to boost the state fuel tax. Every call to increase it has been rejected by the electorate for the past two decades, though the state gas tax is one of the lowest in the nation at 17 cents a gallon for all motor fuels.
That reluctance is a big problem: With nearly 34,000 miles of state highway and more than 10,000 state bridges, Missouri has to maintain and update the seventh-largest state highway system in the nation.
The problem is further compounded by state lawmakers' reluctance to increase the fuel tax by the small increments possible without voter approval. The Legislature has also been loath to pursue bonding solutions. As state Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, has said. “Bonding is not necessarily the best way to do roads.”
That is not to say no progress has been made. Republican Gov. Mike Parson has worked with lawmakers to find ways to fund projects to repair roads and bridges, including drawing on the general fund and using bonding when federal matching funds are available.
We hope that the president’s tweet indicates that he is ready to work with Congress to pass his long-awaited infrastructure package. Repairs, maintenance and upgrades to our national infrastructure have broad, bipartisan support. As the nation comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans will need to get to work. It will be a great time to put crews on the job renovating Missouri’s — and the nation’s — roads and bridges.
Congress and the president should work together to pass a comprehensive infrastructure bill that will provide funding for projects across America. In Missouri, we should see long-deferred work to clear the backlog of repairs to our roads and bridges.
Let’s do it.
