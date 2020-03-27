There's something hugely problematic about the current coronavirus outbreak.
We're not talking about quarantine obstacles or limited testing opportunities or parents trying to figure out how to educate their children at home during school closures. What we're talking about is much more disturbing.
We've heard remarks from people like Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who argued earlier this week that the elderly, an at-risk and vulnerable population, could take care of themselves and perhaps some of them wouldn't mind sacrificing themselves to preserve the economy for their children and grandchildren. And, frankly, we've seen these sorts of comments pop up on social media locally.
There's this idea floating around out there that because most people who get COVID-19 will recover, we should return to business as normal. But the context that's left largely unsaid is truly chilling — that those who will end up dying from COVID-19 are disposable, a sacrifice for the greater good.
We could ask people who have this mindset: What if it were your parent or sibling who succumbed to COVID-19? What if it were your grandparent or your own child who died because of coronavirus?
But who is dying shouldn't matter. Regardless of whether they're known to us or they're nameless, faceless patients in other parts of the country, the fact that anyone is dying right now from this disease should cause us to be empathetic and should spur us to do everything we can to protect others.
Social distancing, quarantines and lockdowns exist just as much to protect other people as they do to protect ourselves. These deaths could be — and should be — prevented if we follow those measures. One death is too many when we have the opportunity to avoid it, and it is appalling that some are OK with offering up the lives of potentially thousands of people if it would mean stores could reopen faster.
We do not accept the attitude that some human beings are just collateral damage during the coronavirus outbreak, that some deaths must be inevitable on the path to economic recovery.
That kind of thinking is wrong, dangerous and inhumane.
