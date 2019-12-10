We commend the Joplin City Council for its unanimous vote last week to raise the age to buy tobacco and nicotine products, and we urge them to finish the job Monday.
The measure restricts retailers from selling tobacco, nicotine or e-cigarettes to those younger than 21.
There is a groundswell of locals who want this — who think it’s good public policy — and we agree.
Our only regret is that it didn’t happen sooner.
That said, the chance to do this now shouldn’t be missed.
At the Dec. 2 council meeting, Ashley Micklethwaite, executive director of the One Joplin organization, submitted more than 70 letters that showed support for raising the age, coming from local health providers, social service agencies, schools, teachers, parents and others.
It also has support from Vision Joplin 2022 and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, with chamber President Toby Teeter telling the council that the reduction in smoking created by the law could cut health care costs to the Joplin community by as much as $45 million a year.
Scott Vorhees, of Vision Joplin 2022, told the Globe: “I think council has listened to the concerns of the community and acted on it. I think it’s overdue, but I am very, very pleased we are taking this next step to make our community healthier and safer.”
Exactly.
With that in mind, we’d also like to praise Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who recently launched the Clear the Air youth vaping awareness campaign.
“Vaping is truly an epidemic among our youth, and we must take action now to educate them about the potential risks of these products,” Parson said in a statement.
A website to learn more about this public health issue was also created at stopthevapemissouri.org.
That’s good — as far as it goes — but it doesn’t go far enough.
Missouri’s tobacco tax is the lowest in the nation, and while we realize voters have rejected previous proposals, we think that had more to do with the way those ballot issues were handled than with raising the tax itself.
Raising the tax substantially (on all nicotine products and nicotine-delivery devices) is perhaps the surest way to discourage this use.
And let’s not forget that of the 46 states that got part of a $246 billion legal settlement from tobacco companies, Missouri ranked dead last — and we emphasize “dead” — in the amount it spent on programs with the goal of preventing or helping people quit smoking.
In 2018, Missouri received $258.9 million in revenue and spent a paltry $48,500 — less than 0.1% — on smoking prevention and cessation.
It’s good to get tough on tobacco.
Now let’s get tougher.
