The day this community has been anticipating for years is finally here: the opening day of the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
Located at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue, the complex will house local arts organization Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts, as well as host touring groups of all kinds. It offers a 470-seat indoor performance hall, a 2,000-person capacity amphitheater, a 1,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, community rooms available for private events and numerous shared spaces.
This facility is expected to provide numerous benefits not only to Joplin, but also to the entire region.
It promises to bring world-class entertainment directly to Joplin’s doorstep. This role perhaps used to be filled by Joplin’s Memorial Hall, but that building has fallen largely vacant in recent years as it requires more maintenance and upkeep. Touring groups will be pleased to perform in a state-of-the-art facility that can guarantee a magical experience for all.
It also promises to bring new and different art exhibitions to Joplin through partnerships with bigger museums around the country because Spiva now will have climate-controlled venues and other features required to keep precious art safe for viewing.
The Cornell Complex also could enhance tourism to Joplin as residents from around Southwest Missouri travel here for musical acts, art exhibitions and other activities planned at the complex. More tourism means more tourist dollars being pumped into the local economy through hotel and motel stays, dining and visiting other local attractions.
This facility has been a long time coming. It has been more than a decade since local leaders first started discussing the need for an arts and entertainment center to anchor downtown Joplin. It has taken a firm dedication from the groups behind this project, particularly Connect2Culture, as well as a commitment from donors for the funds to make the building a reality.
Now it’s up to the rest of us to make good use of the Cornell Complex and all that it will bring.
The Cornell Complex will be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. today. We encourage everyone to head over there, meet with the organizations that will call it home, tour the brand-new facility and mark your calendar for some of the upcoming performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.