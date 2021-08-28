Did you notice the good news this week? It is easy to miss the uplifting, heartwarming happenings in the flood of chaotic events reported in a given week. Let’s review some of the good things we hope you took note of this week.
First, students are back to in-person, full-attendance classes as the school year has begun across the area. Most students learn best through in-person instruction, and the hands-on, collaborative benefits our children gain through attendance are vital to the development of relationship, team and social skills that they will need in our society. Our schools are very aware of the resurgence of the coronavirus, largely because of the delta variant, and know that safety measures are important. Welcome back students, and we urge you and your teachers to take protective measures such as masking, distancing and getting the vaccine if you’re eligible. With those steps, schools should be able to continue in-person learning through the school year.
Jobs
We reported Wednesday on an area manufacturer under new ownership that is expanding its workforce and is operating with a renewed vision for what the company can become.
Able Manufacturing & Assembly, a Joplin-based manufacturer located on south Schifferdecker Avenue, was purchased by National Composites, a Michigan-based composites company. The move has given the company, established in 1954, a boost. At one point, Able employed 800 workers. Now, it employs 180 people, but management is looking to expand.
“We’re looking for young talent to bring in; people can be trained (here) to learn how to do this type of work and we can always benefit people out of high school or trade work just to let them in the door and we’ll give them all the experience they need,” said Dean Kinzer, Able’s vice president of operations.
Able currently has more than 50 positions open, and they expect to see major expansions to their product line that will lead to more hiring.
It is exciting to see a company with history in Joplin find renewed energy and growth. We celebrate Able as it brings new jobs to the Joplin area.
Sports podcast
Finally, as football season begins, the Globe debuts a new podcast that you should hear. The Joplin Globepodders sports podcast launched Friday at the beginning of the fall prep sports season discussing local football prospects as well as other news and issues affecting prep, college and professional sports.
The podcast is moderated by Trey Vaughan, the page designer who puts together most of the sports pages you love to read. Trey keeps the podcast moving as reporters Derek Shore and Jared Porter join Trey and sports editor Jim Henry to discuss the kick off the season.
The podcast will drop each Thursday evening at joplinglobe.com.
