Cities and towns in all 50 states have seen protests in the wake of the slaying of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was unarmed and in handcuffs, accused of passing a counterfeit bill in a neighborhood store.
There have been demonstrations in at least 584 communities, including Joplin. The response also has been fueled by other deaths, including those of Breonna Taylor, shot dead by officers when police were confronted by her boyfriend as they smashed open the wrong door, and Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man chased and killed by armed white men while he jogged in Georgia.
There is a lot to unpack about race in America. But this event is also an indictment of the use of force by police. Regardless of race, law enforcers have caused at least 429 deaths so far this year. The procedures that guide the use of force and the system that should hold law enforcers to account when force is misused are deeply flawed.
We count on police to uphold laws and to protect us. They have a tough, dangerous job. We want them to defend others and themselves. Yet the deadly power we grant should be used only when warranted, and its use should be proportional. In simple terms, police killing an unarmed man over a counterfeit bill or, closer to home, a mentally ill man screaming in the street is seriously out of whack.
On social media, an officer recently wrote condemning the officers in the Floyd case and the violence of some demonstrators. Though the post was thoughtful, the officer finished: “But if you fight us, we will win. We will use whatever force it takes to win.”
That attitude is a problem. Use of deadly force should be used only when lives are in immediate jeopardy. Police with a “win at all costs’’ attitude escalate confrontations when faced with a subject who fails to or is unable to comply. It has happened here with a mentally ill man, elsewhere with subjects who were autistic or even deaf.
De-escalation should be the default, even if it means a subject walks away and is picked up later. The Supreme Court has held that “it is not better that all felony suspects die than that they escape.” Additionally, law enforcers who don’t identify or announce themselves greatly increase the danger in an encounter. That is what happened in the Taylor case.
Finally, review and accountability are skewed heavily in officers’ favor. Precedent justifies the use of force based on an officer’s fear rather than on establishing necessity and proportionality. In 99% of officer-involved killings, no charges are brought against the officer. There is little accountability in civil courts because the doctrine of qualified immunity means officers cannot be held liable without establishing their clear and intentional lawbreaking. Professional discipline fails because review boards overturn discipline based on prior cases. The review process acts as a brake to any effort at reform.
It is time for reform in the use of force by law officers.
