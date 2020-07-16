Museums are about time.
Past times. Best times. Worst times.
In the case of our mineral museum, geologic time.
The Joplin City Council on Monday took time to discuss how to create a sustainable operation for the city's history and mineral museums. In the end, the council approved the appointment of a committee to look at solutions for operating the museum complex. We think the discussion needs to begin with finding a new, high-profile home AND THEN the budget to support it in that new location.
Now is time to go big for the museum.
Why now?
Four milestones are on the horizon.
Next year is the 90th anniversary of the Joplin museum. We also have one of the oldest museums in the state, and the city has always been a partner in telling our story. And needs to be.
Next summer, we also celebrate Missouri's entry into the union as the nation's 24th state in 1821.
Joplin's 150th birthday follows in 2023, and Route 66 turns 100 in 2026.
Now is the time to commit to finding a better home for the museum. It ideally would fit in with downtown's evolving arts and culture district. It certainly belongs on Route 66, because America's Main Street is one of the two big reasons people stop at the museum now. (The other is because of our city's connection to Bonnie and Clyde.) A downtown history museum would complement the other historic buildings downtown, such as the Frisco and the Newman, as well as the Schifferdecker, Zelleken and Rogers homes being restored nearby. A downtown museum also would lure visitors to shops and restaurants. And finally, the museum deserves a building that could serve as a venue for the kinds of traveling exhibits that can't make a stop here now because the building is inadequate.
The Joplin Museum Complex needs a new home.
It's about time.
