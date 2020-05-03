Nothing during Tuesday's lengthy hearing on the duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake in 2018 convinced us these boats are or can be made safe for tourists.
In fact, much of the testimony reinforced earlier conclusions that they are inherently dangerous when used as a tourist attraction because there is little margin for error.
We just don't think the World War II-era boats belong on the lake any longer.
The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday listened to several hours of testimony from experts who investigated the accident that killed 17 people, and then ruled on the probable cause, findings and recommendations.
The NTSB determined that the probable cause of the sinking was Ripley Entertainment Inc.'s failure to halt tours on the lake after a severe thunderstorm warning, exposing the vessel, its crew and passengers to 3- to 5-foot waves and winds that topped 70 mph — twice the wind speed in which the boats could safely operate.
A contributing factor, the NTSB ruled, was the Coast Guard's failure to require additional reserve buoyancy in the amphibious crafts and its failure to require the removal of the fixed overhead canopy and side curtains that hampered escape when the boat began to sink. In effect, the canopy and side curtains acted like a net, trapping passengers, and wearing a life jacket only made things worse.
These are recommendations the NTSB made 20 years ago after the sinking of a duck boat on Lake Hamilton in Arkansas left 13 people dead.
Yes, weather was a factor at Table Rock.
But it shouldn't have been a surprise. Anybody who has lived in Southwest Missouri for any length of time knows that our weather can quickly become explosive and deadly. The National Weather Service did its job, issuing accurate and timely forecasts, but as so often happens in this region, whether its a tornado, storm or flood warning, the information was not take seriously.
That is a reminder to us all.
And yes, failure to take NTSB recommended action 20 years ago meant this was disaster that didn't have to happen. The Coast Guard is now saying it will act on that guidance.
That's little comfort now.
Listening to the hearing, we were ultimately left with one conclusion: The boats are being used for a purpose for which they were never designed — transporting tourists. The boats' design makes safety modifications difficult. Their metal frame and heavy chassis and transmission combined with the lack of reserve buoyancy mean they sink quickly. Their low freeboard means passengers have little time in an emergency.
In short, the boats are a bad fit for their current use, and the biggest disappointment Tuesday was that the NTSB didn't go further and ban then from the tourist business. We suspect insurance rates and publicity will do what needs to be done — scuttle the duck boats trips for tourists.
