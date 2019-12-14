When it comes to understanding our nation’s foundational document, Joplin High School students shine.
Joplin High School is state champion in Missouri Bar’s annual Show Me the Constitution competition — again. The team came in second place last year, but the team has a long history of victory. With the win, the team is continuing a legacy started by Barbara Arnold, who established the Constitution team program during her tenure at Joplin High School, according to Will Keczkemethy, the team’s coach and a history and government teacher at JHS.
Arnold died Dec. 1 at age 70. With her teams making the nationals at least 11 times and the school’s ongoing strong showing, she leaves behind an admirable tradition that students are clearly continuing. Congratulations to JHS, and keep it up.
Giving heart
Christmas is a giving season that brings stories that remind us about the good people in our area. One worthy of note is Pam Parcell, who crochets hats, headbands and scarves for anyone in need of extra warmth, hanging the items on a fence along East Ninth Street and Ohio Avenue — free to take for anyone who needs one. The items have been going so fast she can’t always keep up.
“I hope this encourages people to give back in their own ways,” Parcell said of her effort. “God has blessed me so much in my lifetime ... I just wanted to be able to be his servant and bless others.”
She has. Let’s allow her to inspire our giving hearts.
Help needed
Speaking of giving hearts, there are a number of charities that rely on residents to open their hearts and wallets at this time of year. One of the most iconic is the Salvation Army through its red kettle campaign, but Joplin, Carthage and Pittsburg, Kansas, Salvation Army campaigns need help to reach their goals this year.
Joplin is at around 30% of its goal, while Carthage is at around 10% of its goal. Pittsburg is closer, with 50%, but all are behind where they would like to be as Christmas nears.
These charities do good work. Help if you can.
Commented
