High school students are always impressing us with their academic and athletic achievements, the leadership roles they assume in their school and in the community, their innovation and the new ideas they bring to the table, and their determination to earn their diploma.
The latest move that has impressed us mightily comes from Joplin High School, where a group of students has decided (rightly) that mental health is a serious topic that needs attention.
It’s tough being a teenager. In addition to the pressures of school, extracurricular activities and maybe a part-time job, teens are also figuring out who they are, determining where they fit in and being told they have to make important decisions about their post-graduation future.
The COVID-19 pandemic made things even worse, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in February. A 2021 survey of more than 17,000 high school students revealed mental health woes affected many teens regardless of race or ethnicity, but girls and LGBTQ youth fared the worst on most measures.
The research found:
• Nearly 60% of girls reported feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness. Approximately 30% said they seriously considered attempting suicide, double the rate among boys and up almost 60% from a decade ago.
• Almost half of LGBTQ students said they had seriously considered a suicide attempt.
• More than a quarter of American Indians and Alaska Natives said they had seriously considered a suicide attempt. That’s higher than other races and ethnicities.
• Feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness affected more than one-third of kids of all races and ethnicities and increased over previous years.
• Recent poor mental health was reported by half of LGBTQ kids and almost one-third of American Indian and Alaska Native youth.
In 30 years of collecting similar data, “we’ve never seen this kind of devastating, consistent findings,” said Kathleen Ethier, director of CDC’s adolescent and school health division, in a statement at the time. “There’s no question young people are telling us they are in crisis. The data really call on us to act.”
Here’s where we’re impressed: A few JHS students have decided to act on their own to take care of themselves and their peers.
Seniors Ellie Benfield and Jensen Vowels are organizers of the JHS chapter of the Bandana Project, a program founded in 2016 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison that aims to end the stigma behind mental health issues. They also were key organizers of a mental health fair earlier this month in the high school parking lot that offered students local resources to address mental health issues, massage sessions and the presence of a support dog.
“I think if students see other students being involved, then they can understand they’re not alone in this situation. It creates a community so that we can rely on each other,” Vowels told us, with Benfield adding: “We’re all here for each other.”
It’s great to see that mental health issues are being talked about at the high school level, and even better to see that students are taking the lead on that conversation. These students are to be commended for recognizing the need for mental health support and jumping into action to address it.
