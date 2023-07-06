The days of outdoor barbecues and pool parties, counting down to the start of school, are slipping rapidly by, but it’s not too late to join the Joplin Public Library’s summer reading program.
After all, what is summer without a good book or two or three?
Participation is simple: Children, teens and adults will track the number of minutes they read or listen to their favorite materials — including books, magazines, newspapers and audiobooks — on a paper game board available at the library or through the Beanstack app. Babies also can participate if their parents or other adults track the amount of time spent reading to the child.
Goals for each age group are set, with the opportunity to win prizes and entries into giveaways. Prizes include necklace chains, journals, book bags, water bottles, day passes to Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, and gift certificates to a variety of local attractions and businesses.
This is a great way to stay active and broaden your horizons this summer. Want to try some new recipes? Check out a cookbook or two. Interested in the newest release from the latest up-and-coming author? The library probably has several copies just waiting to be read. Want to try out an audiobook? There are plenty to choose from. How about researching a topic that has always interested you? The nonfiction section is calling your name.
The best part of the summer reading program is that you don’t need a library card to participate. In fact, everyone is eligible to receive a free summer library card to use through July 31, regardless of age or residency. What could be better than free access to your local library?
The program also includes a full calendar of events, especially for children, who can be at risk of some learning loss over the summer months when they’re away from school. Some of the library’s regular programs, such as story times and book clubs, have been tailored to fit the theme of “All Together Now.”
For participating children and their families, the library will host a variety of special guests in the coming weeks.
Up first are naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss “Nature Friendships,” exploring how animals and plants rely on and affect one another. They’ll start their presentation at 2 p.m. Thursday. Other guests include Jay and Leslie’s Laughing Matters at 2 p.m. this Friday; Mad Science of Greater Kansas City at 2 p.m. Friday, July 14; and Fire Dog, a rock ’n’ roll band for kids, at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 21.
All events are free and open to the public; no library card is required.
The summer reading program runs through July 23, so head over and join the fun today.
