Where?
What?
How?
Small words. Big questions.
Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards is launching a listening tour. He wants to hear what Joplin thinks. He wants to know your priorities. He wants advice on how to get projects across the finish line.
This is your chance. Weigh in. Be heard. Take ownership of your community.
Edwards made it clear in a recent interview with the Globe that "there is a tremendous need for additional resources within the city."
But where do we get the money? For what? How do we make it happen? Like we said, big questions.
“I think local government over the last 20 years has fallen into that ‘do more with less’ thinking,” Edwards told us.
That can only take us so far and work just so long.
"We need to be thinking about what resources we need to go where we need to go in the future," he said.
What are this community's priorities? Emergency services? Parks and trails? Downtown development? Streets? All of the above, no doubt. Previous community input efforts, most recently Vision 2022, made it clear residents want a "livable" city, with an exciting arts and culture scene, a vibrant downtown, and more.
We've got some major milestones coming up, one of the biggest being the city's sesquicentennial — 150th birthday — in 2023. That will be followed by another anniversary, the 100th, of Route 66 — and all the traffic and tourism that will involve — in 2026. What will our stretch of America's Main Street look like in just a few years?
Both milestones can be a catalyst to focus on what for us should be a priority: Joplin's appearance — the downtown, our gateways and some of the neglected neighborhoods. That will mean finding revenue and may also mean more of the stick as well as carrots for property owners.
There are a lot of great things happening in the downtown area — a new courthouse, the new cultural arts complex and some property owners who are investing in historic buildings — but why have we allowed the Robertson building to go for years looking like a bombed-out ruin?
What about the Olivia? "Nothing more elegant, more stylish ... has yet been erected in Joplin," they said when it went up in 1906. Today, it's a wreck of rotting plywood. Nothing more embarrassing, more heartbreaking.
Let's start by banning plywood on vacant buildings — homes and businesses — and mandating polycarbonate replacements. Let's start by requiring owners to keep them up and keep them lit, as if they are occupied.
Those are some of our priorities. You no doubt have your own. Whatever they are, now's the time to get involved and answer big questions.
